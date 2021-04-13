Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 959 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.10% of McKesson worth $32,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

Shares of MCK opened at $191.71 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

