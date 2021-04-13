Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488,151 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.75% of EPR Properties worth $26,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of EPR opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.