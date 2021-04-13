Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $28.78 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.15% of Hologic worth $28,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Hologic by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.87.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

