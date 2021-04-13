Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $33.69 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Humana worth $33,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $601,429,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $413.21 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.54 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.