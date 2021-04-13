Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 60,260 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,260 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever stock opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

