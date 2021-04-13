Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 551,252 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 551,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,100,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.20% of L Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $92,467,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,406,000 after acquiring an additional 315,221 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE LB opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

