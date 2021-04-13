Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $32,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $91.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

