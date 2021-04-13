Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 13,070 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.41% of Helen of Troy worth $21,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $247.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $217.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $130.59 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

