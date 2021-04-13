Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 18,399 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $32,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

