Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 25,971 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,971 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.42% of Science Applications International worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. FIL Ltd raised its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

