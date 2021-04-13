Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in March

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKULF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Weekend Unlimited Industries has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

Weekend Unlimited Industries Company Profile

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

