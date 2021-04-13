Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO):

4/12/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/29/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/18/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $79.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Akero Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Akero Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Akero Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

AKRO stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $939.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $93,116.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,276 in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 154,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 56,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

