Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Corus Entertainment (CJR.B)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Corus Entertainment (TSE: CJR.B):

4/12/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.00.

3/25/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.25 to C$7.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -2.15. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.29 and a 1 year high of C$6.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently -8.00%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

