Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Corus Entertainment (CJR.B)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Corus Entertainment (TSE: CJR.B):
- 4/12/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.00.
- 3/25/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.25 to C$7.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Corus Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of CJR.B opened at C$6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -2.15. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.29 and a 1 year high of C$6.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently -8.00%.
