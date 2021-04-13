Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Energy Fuels (UUUU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN: UUUU):

3/30/2021 – Energy Fuels had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.

3/29/2021 – Energy Fuels had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $7.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2021 – Energy Fuels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

3/24/2021 – Energy Fuels had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.

3/23/2021 – Energy Fuels had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,857. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $772.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Get Energy Fuels Inc alerts:

In related news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,017 shares of company stock valued at $322,033 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 691,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.