Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BRP (DOOO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2021 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2021 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

3/29/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $107.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $100.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $98.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – BRP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – BRP had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/17/2021 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Shares of BRP stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,482. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.21.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

