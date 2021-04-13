Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GameStop (GME)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2021 – GameStop was downgraded by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2021 – GameStop had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/30/2021 – GameStop had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – GameStop had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – GameStop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have outpaced the industry in the past three months. As a meme stock, the company’s shares got a boost recently. Prior to this, shares were on a high after the company announced the formation of a strategic committee for accelerating transformation. GameStop has been restructuring its board in order to fast track business growth. In particular, the company is striving to expand capabilities in the digital realm, which has continued to deliver solid growth. In fact, e-commerce sales surged 175% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Additionally, management is encouraged by the strong start to fiscal 2021, with comparable store sales rising 23% in February. However, store closures have been a drag. During the fourth quarter, net sales fell due to decline in store base and reduction in store operating days in Europe.”

3/25/2021 – GameStop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s shares got a boost in the recent past after it announced the formation of a new strategic committee for accelerating transformation. Markedly, GameStop has been restructuring its board in order to fast track business growth. In particular, the company is striving to expand capabilities in the digital realm, which has continued to deliver solid growth. In fact, e-commerce sales surged 175% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Additionally, management is encouraged by the strong start to fiscal 2021, with comparable store sales rising 23% in February 2021. However, store closures have been a drag for the company. During the fourth quarter, net sales fell due to a 12% decline in store base and a 27% reduction in store operating days in Europe.”

3/24/2021 – GameStop was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – GameStop had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

GME traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.02. The stock had a trading volume of 241,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,768,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.15. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00.

Get GameStop Corp alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in GameStop by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.