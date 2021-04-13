Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS: TCNNF) recently:

3/30/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.50 to $60.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.50 to $60.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $84.00.

3/8/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TCNNF stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

