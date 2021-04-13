Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

WRB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $78.72. 618,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

