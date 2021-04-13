Wells Fargo & Company Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $173.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.61.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $151.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,029. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $156.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,678,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.