Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce $17.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.59 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $69.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.67 billion to $71.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $70.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.72 billion to $72.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

