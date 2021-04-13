Wells Fargo & Company Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $311.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

LIN stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.55. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $287.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,028,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Linde by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Linde by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

