Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.69.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,958. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.