Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.69.
Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,958. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Welltower by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
