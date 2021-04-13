WePower Achieves Market Cap of $38.83 Million (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. WePower has a market cap of $38.83 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WePower has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00055857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00630876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032222 BTC.

WePower Profile

WPR is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,741,116 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

