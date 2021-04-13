Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.04.

WDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDO stock opened at C$9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.50. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.1599999 EPS for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.