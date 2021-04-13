Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.04.
WDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
WDO stock opened at C$9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.50. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
