West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Raised to C$135.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of TSE WFG traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.60. The company has a market cap of C$12.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

