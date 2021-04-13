Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.08 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. On average, analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.