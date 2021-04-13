Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MNP opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

