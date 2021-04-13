Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Update

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

WEEEF stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Western Energy Services from $0.10 to $0.35 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

