Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 620.5% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Western Uranium & Vanadium stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.31. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.99.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
