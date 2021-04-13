Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 620.5% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.31. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; and the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado.

