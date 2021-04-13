Westlake Chemical Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a report issued on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $8.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.01.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of WLK opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

