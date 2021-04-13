Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $258.00 to $261.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.70. 497,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.37. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $238.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

