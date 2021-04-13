WhiteCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $661,123.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00024685 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00023688 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009789 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 918,845,980 coins and its circulating supply is 718,845,979 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

