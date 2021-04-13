Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.07

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.07 and traded as high as $9.71. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 150,202 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $410.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

