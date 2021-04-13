Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

WVVI stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.88. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

