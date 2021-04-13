Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.67

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.67 and traded as high as $42.75. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 4,504 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $255.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 9,419 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $407,936.89. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,141.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,117 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $39,374.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,475 shares of company stock worth $551,705 in the last three months. 51.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.