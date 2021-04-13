Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Up 482.2% in March

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, an increase of 482.2% from the March 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Willow Biosciences stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Willow Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

