Winfield Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 21,785 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $971,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 523.7% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 249,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.63. 243,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,962. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

