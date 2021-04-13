Winfield Associates Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 993,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,352,551. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 106.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

