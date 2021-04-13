Winfield Associates Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,985,288. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $8.44 on Tuesday, reaching $312.65. 10,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.65 and its 200-day moving average is $314.39. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $137.07 and a one year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -69.77 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

