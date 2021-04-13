Winfield Associates Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 1.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,312.09.

SHOP stock traded up $34.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,236.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,040. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.81 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 765.61, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,171.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,128.16.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

