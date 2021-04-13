Winfield Associates Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.43. The stock had a trading volume of 159,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.29 and a 12 month high of $413.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.