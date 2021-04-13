Winfield Associates Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000.

IJK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,181. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $80.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

