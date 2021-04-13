Wing (WING) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.16 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Wing has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $81.42 million and approximately $19.16 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $54.21 or 0.00085473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00066553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00261553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.50 or 0.00666192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,007.37 or 0.99349368 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.68 or 0.00912454 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,626,955 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,955 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

