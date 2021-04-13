Wings Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $55,352.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Wings has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $55,352.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

