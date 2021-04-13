Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WELX opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. Winland has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

