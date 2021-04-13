Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS WELX opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. Winland has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.99.
About Winland
Featured Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.