Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce $413.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.30 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $374.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 54.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.