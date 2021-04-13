Wirex Token (WXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.56 Million

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Wirex Token has a market capitalization of $50.13 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wirex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00266997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.06 or 0.00676114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,798.22 or 0.99655090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.92 or 0.00928213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00020127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wirex Token Coin Profile

Wirex Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,800,500,000 coins. The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com . Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

