WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 396.0% in March

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 396.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRE opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

