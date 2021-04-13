WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 229.1% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HYZD opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $864,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

