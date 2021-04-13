WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Up 1,324.6% in March

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 1,324.6% from the March 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WISeKey International stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WISeKey International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.